Happy Birthday Rosie Ramsey! 7 photos from her career

To celebrate the birthday of South Shields star Rosie Ramsey, we have put together the best moments from her recent career.

By Holly Allton
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:43 BST

South Shields superstar Rosie Ramsey, is celebrating her birthday today, (Wednesday, August 30).

Rosie, who is mostly known for her successful podcast Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed, which she hosts alongside her comedian husband Chris Ramsey, is certainly one of South Shields’ talents.

To celebrate her birthday, we take a look back at 7 photos from her recent career.

Before shooting to fame as a podcaster, Rosie had a career in singing. She still incorporates her singing into the podcast, tours and TV shows.

1. A singing star

In 2019, Rosie and her husband Chris began their podcast Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed. It is now one of the most successful podcasts in the UK.

2. Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed

Due to the success of their podcast, the South Shields stars have won many awards.

3. So many awards!

The couple have since gone on to have two series of their own show, The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show.

4. The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show

