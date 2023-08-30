Happy Birthday Rosie Ramsey! 7 photos from her career
To celebrate the birthday of South Shields star Rosie Ramsey, we have put together the best moments from her recent career.
South Shields superstar Rosie Ramsey, is celebrating her birthday today, (Wednesday, August 30).
Rosie, who is mostly known for her successful podcast Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed, which she hosts alongside her comedian husband Chris Ramsey, is certainly one of South Shields’ talents.
To celebrate her birthday, we take a look back at 7 photos from her recent career.
1 / 2