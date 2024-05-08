Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hardwick Festival is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a star-studded line-up of chart toppers to take to the stage.

Known as the largest festival in the North East, Hardwick Festival is set to welcome the likes of Snow Patrol, Richard Ashcroft, Becky Hill, Sophie-Ellis Bextor and many more in August for their three-day event.

Taking place from Friday, August 16 until Sunday, August 18, at Hardwick Hall in Sedgefield, County Durham, Hardwick Festival will host an exciting weekend of live music, food and drink, camping and much more.

Taking to the festival’s main stage includes; Snow Patrol, Becky Hill, Soul II Soul, Jack Savoretti, The Charlatans, Heaven 17, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Cortney Dixon, Richard Ashcroft, Blossoms, Jamie Webster and more, including tribute act to Sam Fender, who are known as Scam Fender.

The second stage, which is named the Treehouse Arena, will welcome more talented musicians, from local to national talent and more tribute shows. A few of the acts to perform at the Treehouse Arena are; Crazy P Soundsystem, Callum Beattie, as well as Reverend & The Makers.

Becky Hill will be performing at Hardwick Festival 2024

The jam-packed line-up is sure to have something for everyone, and alongside the live music there will also be plenty of unique activities and shows to enjoy including a pop-up spa, themed bars, walkabout acts, magic shows, a children’s arena, fun fair rides and much more to discover at Hardwick Festival 2024.