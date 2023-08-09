Hardwick Hall Hotel host Barbie party to support Teesside Hospice

A top Country Durham hotel is jumping on the Barbie-wagon, as they are hosting their very own Barbie themed party for children this August.

As the Barbie movie, was released on Friday, July 21 starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in lead roles, is breaking box office records globally, many themed events are being planned to celebrate the movie and its success.

Hardwick Hall Hotel, which is located in Sedgefield, is hosting a Barbie-themed children’s summer party, in support of one of the region’s leading charities.

The party will take place on Wednesday, August 30, and will include an interactive show, a disco, games, unlimited popcorn and candyfloss. There will also be a competition for the best costumed Barbie and Ken.

The summer event will start at 2pm, and youngsters will be greeted with a Pretty In Pink mocktail on arrival, before enjoying a ‘Barbie-q’, where hot dogs, burgers, fries and plenty of sweet treats will be available.

The show will begin at 3.45pm which is followed by the disco, in which there will be plenty of games and prizes to be won, before the event ends at 5.30pm.

All money raised from the event will go towards Teesside Hospice.

Alan Geddes, Events and Community Manager from Teesside Hospice, said: “Hardwick Hall Hotel will transform into ‘Barbieland’ for the day, bringing out the princess in hundreds of girls from across Teesside.

“A huge thanks must go to the hotel for supporting the hospice as all profits raised on the day will allow us to continue to support people and families, across Teesside, who have been affected by a terminal illness.”