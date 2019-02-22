Hats off to organisers who have organised coastal walk for cancer charity

Fundraisers are hanging their hats on their latest charity mission being a great success.

Relay for Life organiser Ann Walsh and her team have organised another pier-to-pier walk to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

This is the second year Ann will be running the event which will take place on March 24.

All walkers talking part will receive a royal blue hat embroidered with ‘March On Cancer’ displayed on the front.

Ann said: “People of all ages can take part in this event, it can be enjoyed by all of the family.

“We have already had a lost of interest from people wanting to take part.

“It costs £5 to sign up and we have 150 hats to give to participants.

“Last year’s colour was purple and this year we have gone with royal blue - it looks very striking when you see everyone wearing their hats along the coastline.”

Walkers will be asked to meet at Roker Pier at 2pm on the day and it will take around three hours to complete the seven mile trek back to South Shields Pier.

Last year’s even, which was also scheduled to take place in March, had to be postponed due to the snow and held two months later.

Ann, a PE teacher at Epinay Business and Enterprise School in Jarrow, said: “We originally had 200 people sign up in the March walk, but when all the snow came down it had to be put back until May.

“However, by this time many people already had other commitments so we had around 150 take part, which was still a fantastic amount.

“We raised £400 from the event which was brilliant.

“People don’t have to get sponsored to take part in the walk but of course if they want to then they’re more than welcome.”

All cash raised during the walk will be donated to the charity through this year’s Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium in Jarrow.

Already more than £19,000 has been rasied online for the two-day event which will be held on July 13.

The relay, which was first started by Ann 13 years ago has so far raised over £600,000 for Cancer Research UK.

It sees teams of fundraisers taking it in turns to continuously walk round the track.

To take part in the March on Cancer Walk email annwalsh11@aol.com.

For more information about Relay for Life, visit https://relay.cancerresearchuk.org/site/TR?fr_id=1917&pg=entry.