Have you seen this man? Police investigating South Tyneside theft appeal for help

Officers investigating a report of theft in South Tyneside have released an image of a man they would like to trace.

At around 4.10pm on Monday, June 30, it was reported a man has gained entry to a staff-only area of a business premises in Bede Precinct in Jarrow. Once inside, he is reported to have taken a mobile phone, bank card and cash.

The stolen card has allegedly later been fraudulently used to purchase goods at shops in the nearby area. The incident was later reported to police who launched an investigation. Today (Monday), as part of their ongoing enquiries, officers have identified a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the report.

He was in the area at the time the cards were used, and officers believe he may have information which can assist the investigation. The man pictured, or anyone who knows who he is, should send a direct message to Northumbria Police on social media or use the live chat or report form functions on the Force’s website.

For those unable to contact the Force in these ways, call 101. Please quote crime number 074967F/25.