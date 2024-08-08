'Heal the scars of division' - Emma Lewell-Buck MP calls for unity after North East riots
‘We feel our freedom has been taken away from us’.” ‘We are terrified for our children’. ‘Our community is under attack’.
These are the words from our community here in South Shields in the wake of the riots we are seeing across our country.
A week ago, three innocent little girls were killed in a senseless attack. The other children that were injured have only just been released from hospital, some adults remain. Their pain and heartbreak are unimaginable, my thoughts and prayers remain with them, their families and loved ones.
These riots didn’t come from nowhere – the media, politicians and people who have large followings on social media have a duty to be careful with the language they use and cognisant of the impact their words and actions can have.
Freedom of speech matters, but language that is inflammatory and incites violence and racism isn’t free speech – it is hate speech.
Lessons from history show us that when economic conditions have created vast inequalities, when public services are in decline and areas and their people feel left behind it creates the conditions for those who want to sow division and damage community cohesion.
If you are angry about how things are; destroying libraries, citizens advice premises and your high street will not stem your anger, it won’t change whatever it is your angry about, but it will rightly give you a criminal record and see you in jail.
Our Police and emergency services have once again shown how utterly indispensable they are. It is deeply distressing to see how they have been attacked over recent days for trying to keep us safe, they deserve our thanks.
The Government has introduced additional support for Mosques at risk of violent disorder.
Our Courts are working extended hours to deal with the criminals who have been involved in these riots.
To heal from the scars these riots have left we need an increase in community cohesion, this will take time and effort, both of which I know I, local agencies, organisations, and faith groups are already committed too.
South Shields is one community, we always have and always will stand together.
