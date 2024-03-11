Health Specialist Reveals: 5 Brain Boosting Snacks for the Workplace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brain food snacks, specifically comprised of beneficial nutrients, can significantly impact mental clarity and work performance. They provide a convenient means to not only stave off hunger but also to enhance brain health and function.

Certain foods are particularly known for their cognitive-boosting properties. Incorporating snacks rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins, such as fatty fish, nuts, and seeds, can help support brain health. These nutrients aid in stabilising mood, improving memory, and preventing cognitive decline, making them an ideal choice for workplace snacking.

We spoke with Thomas Riley, from Nootroedge, to gather his perspectives on the topic. In addition to sharing his top 5 brain-boosting snacks for the workplace, he offered the following insights: “As the modern workplace becomes increasingly demanding, it is important to choose snacks that contribute positively to mental well-being. Opting for snacks that offer a balance of taste and brain-boosting benefits can make a noticeable difference in daily work output. They can act as a support system for the brain's complex functions, leading to sustained productivity and focused energy throughout the work day.”

Choosing the right snacks can significantly impact cognitive functions such as memory, focus, and overall brain health. Incorporating foods rich in essential nutrients can lead to more productive workdays.

Nuts and Seeds: Powerhouses of Protein and Omega-3

Nuts and seeds are packed with proteins and essential fats that are crucial for brain health. Almonds and walnuts are particularly noted for their high omega-3 fatty acid content, which may help keep the brain sharp and prevent cognitive decline.

Pumpkin seeds: A source of antioxidants, including vitamin E and zinc.

Sunflower seeds: Offer valuable minerals like selenium and a boost in B vitamins.

Fruits and Vegetables: Nature's Candy for the Brain

Fruits and vegetables, often referred to as nature's candy, provide a multitude of vitamins and antioxidants needed for a healthy mind. Blueberries, for example, contain potent antioxidants that combat oxidative stress.

Broccoli and kale: Pack a punch of vitamin K, known to enhance cognitive abilities.

Strawberries: Loaded with antioxidant properties and essential minerals like folate.

Wholesome Grains and Dairy: Sustained Energy for the Workday

Consuming complex carbohydrates and dairy offers prolonged energy release. They are crucial for maintaining concentration and focus throughout the day.

Whole grain crackers and cheese: A balanced combination of fibre and calcium.

Greek yogurt: Packed with protein and can be paired with fruits or nuts.

Smart Proteins: Building Blocks for a Strong Mind

Consuming smart proteins like eggs or fish can provide the necessary choline and iron which play integral roles in brain function and development.

Eggs: Contain choline, aiding in brain development and function.

Tuna and other fish: High in omega-3s, which contribute to brain health.

Added Sugars and Healthy Fats: Balancing Brain Health

Healthy fats from sources like avocados and olive oil benefit brain function without the negative effects of added sugars.

Avocados: Offer monounsaturated fats that maintain healthy blood flow, critical for cognitive health.

Dark chocolate: A sweet option high in antioxidants and flavonoids.