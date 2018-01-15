'About time' - What you said about plans to re-open maternity services at South Tyneside District Hospital

Expectant mothers will be able to have their babies delivered in South Tyneside again from next week.

It was announced today that maternity services at the hospital will resume from Monday, January 22 following their temporary closure at the end of last year.

The hospital's special care baby unit (SCBU) was shut in November due to staff shortages, with all births at the hospital being suspended a week later.

While Trust bosses say that the service is still in a "very fragile state" a safe-staffing rota has been secured for the next three months.

The staffing situation will be monitored daily so the Trust can "ensure that we continue to have safe staffing in place in the months ahead".

Here's how you reacted to the latest news on social media:

Nikola Hunter: "Yes it says for three months but it's a positive step in the right direction. Hopefully the outcome of the formal consultation will be positive too."

Leyla Al-Sayadi: "Sincerely hope it stays open!"

Doreen Thompson: "Well done everyone keep up the good work. Brilliant news don't let them backtrack on this."

Jill Somerville: "Thank goodness maybe we will stop having to travel to the QE and my daughter can receive some continuity to her care."

Jeff Lazenby: "It's only for three months, so no resting on laurels still need to fight to get it opened [permanently]."

Sharon Middlemiss: "Doesn't exactly fill those due to give birth soon with confidence."

Lizi An Alby Lamport: "Should be more exact with dates as pregnant women are worrying about this."

Sue Burnet: "About time."