Carter Cookson's mum takes to social media to give update on son's condition

The mother of a baby boy battling for his life as he awaits a new heart has spoken of her relief as he opens his eyes.

Little Carter Cookson, who was born on Boxing Day, has a serious heart condition and is currently on an ECMO machine at Newcastle's Freeman Hospital.

Baby Carter Cookson

His mum Sarah Cookson, alongside husband Chris, from South Shields, have kept a bedside vigil since he was born willing their baby boy to keep on fighting.

The couple's first son Charlie died in October 2013 at the age of two. He had lost a lifelong struggle against a series of mystery health problems.

There is now a race against time for a heart to be found for baby Carter so that the life-saving transplant can take place.

The situation they have found themselves in has touched the lives of so many throughout South Tyneside and beyond with people offering them their prayers and support.

Today, people were hosting fundraisers and blowing bubbles to raise awareness of the tiny youngsters's plight - including his own mum Sarah who posted a video from his hospital bedside taking part in the gesture.

Earlier today, on a social media page created especially for baby Carter - Find Carter a Heart - a new picture was released by the family, describing Carter as "rocking" his curly hair and "opting for a Mohawk style today "

The post said: "

' Carters update

'Hello everyone Carter here just wanted to share my photo with you today

'As you can see I’m rocking my curly hair and have opted for a Mohawk style today

'Please keep sharing my plea

'Please keep speaking my name everywhere you go

'Please raise awareness

'I’m looking forward to seeing all your bubbles today

'#FINDAHEARTFORCARTER'

Meanwhille, his mum Sarah also took to the page Find Carter a Heart, to praise medical staff and to give an update on his condition after surgeons were able to secure cannula's to his ECMO machine, meaning he is now able to come off his paralisation drug.

In a Facebook post she said: "Carter has had a busy morning... the surgeons have secured his cannula's to his ecmo machine, this means he can come off his paralisation drug. Which we are so pleased about as our brave boy will be able to open his eyes and see us.

"The Drs and Nurses are doing everything they can to support his other organs whilst we wait and pray for a miracle... The gift of life "

She also thanked those who were holding events and blowing bubbles in a social media event which has spanned as far as Thailand.

She added: "Thank you to everyone who is having a 'Carter' day

"Please Please Please keep sharing ..it is working ..we are raising awareness all over the world...that is down to you!"