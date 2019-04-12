Little Mix star Perrie Edwards announced as patron for breast cancer charity CoppaFeel!

Popstar Perrie Edwards will be helping to spread a life-saving message after being announced as a charity patron.

Perrie, who is originally from South Shields, has been revealed as a new patron for CoppaFeel! as part of the charity's 10th birthday celebrations.

The breast cancer awareness charity was set up by Kristin Hallenga and her twin sister Maren in 2009 after Kris was diagnosed with secondary, incurable breast cancer at the age of 23.

CoppaFeel's goal is to give everyone the best possible chance of surviving breast cancer by encouraging people to know check their bodies, educate young people on the disease and explaining the signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

Last year, founder Kris appeared in the music video for Little Mix's empowering single Strip - and it is hoped that Perrie's support will help the charity spread their message to even more young people across the world.

Posting on her Instagram story, Perrie told her millions of followers that she was "so happy and excited" to be involved in CoppaFeel's work.

Perrie has spoken of her excitement at being announced as a CoppaFeel! patron.

She also shared a guide of how to get to know what's normal for your body and be aware of the signs of breast cancer.

The South Shields singer, 25, has been involved in the charity's latest campaign for International Women's Day, debuting a t-shirt designed by illustrator Alice Skinner.

It was created to raise money towards the charity's mission.

Perrie joins Fearne Cotton, Giovanna Fletcher and Greg James in becoming a CoppaFeel! patron.

Around 5,000 women under the age of 45 are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

The charity's research found that only 30% of women aged between 18 and 29 check their breasts monthly - but that those aware of CoppaFeel! are 50% more likely to self-check than those who are not.

CoppaFeel's advice reminds people of any age and gender of the importance of knowing your body and what is normal for you - and what you should do if you notice any changes.

The charity also said self-checking should be a monthly habit for men and women - and it should not just be confined to the breasts or chest area.

Breast tissue reaches up to your collarbone and underneath your armpit, so those areas should be checked too.

For more information visit the CoppaFeel! website here.