Readers back call from Women's Institute for dementia patients' visiting hours to be more open

The majority of readers have backed calls for hospital visiting hours to become more open for dementia patients.

A report by the National Federation of Women's Institutes (NFWI) called on hospitals to make it easier for dementia patients to stay with their loved ones outside of visiting hours. A number of hospitals have already extended existing visiting hours and introduced additional measures to improve support for carers - but this does not go far enough, the report said.

Read more: Do you think visiting hours for hospital patients with dementia should be more open?

We asked you to share your views on the issue, and vote in an online poll on our website. As shown in the result above, 93% of you agree that visiting hours should become more open.

The WI report also urged health officials to roll out a "carer passport" scheme across every hospital, to offer flexible or open visiting hours, enabling carers to assist at mealtimes.

Here's how you reacted to the issue on social media:

John G Hellens: "Yes they need people around them that they know."

Karen Johnson: "We were allowed to visit between 9am and 9pm which was great."

Violet Miller: "Yes, sometimes they need your help."

Yvonne Collins: "And also for similar people in nursing homes ... I would like to see what food is being served up for the vast fees paid but we’re barred from meal times."

Andrea Hinton: "Under John's Campaign all carers of patients with dementia can visit any time and at Sunderland Royal Hospital we signed up to this in 2015."

John Turpin: "This should be available the same as for any other in patient."

Philip Carter New: "You should always be allowed even with people who suffer with depression and anxiety as it makes people a lot worse and suffer."

Charlotte Macgregor: "Yes without a doubt."

Lynsey Mitchell: "They can at Monkwearmouth Hospital where I work . Apart from protected meal times."

Ann Randall: "You need to be allowed to visit any very ill love one any time you want or they won’t be feed washed or helped to the toilet."

Sue Donnelly: "Yes you can help with their care and get a better understanding of the way they are and cared for."