Sunderland AFC stars deliver Christmas cheer to sick children in hospital

Sunderland AFC stars have been delivering Christmas cheer to sick children at north east hospitals today.

Manager Jack Ross, executive director Charlie Methven, managing director Tony Davison and club ambassador Kevin Ball joined the playing squad in visits to three children’s wards at the

Jerome Sinclair presents Christmas gifts to a young fan.

Sunderland Royal Hospital, University of Durham Hospital and the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

The Black Cats squad met with children who face spending the festive period away from family and friends, bringing special gifts for the children and nursing staff, as well as signing autographs.

Skipper George Honeyman said: “Every year we get together as a squad to visit children’s wards in the north east.

"It’s always a humbling experience but it’s really important for all of us - players, directors, staff and fans - to come together at this time of year. We are all the same community, whatever our respective roles.

Lynden Gooch, Ethan Robson and Chris Maguire visit a SAFC fan in hospital.

"Being in hospital is never fun for anyone, especially for children, and even less so at Christmas time.

"Our visit today is just one way we can show that we are one club and we will support them, just as the whole community supports us when we need it.”

Alim Ozturk meets a young fan in hospital as part of the SAFC Christmas visits.

Charlie Methven meets a young fan during the SAFC Christmas hospital visits.