Seven members of the club, which was founded in January 2023, took part in a fishing match from 7pm on Saturday, July 15, until 7am on Sunday, July 16.

The match took place just off Roker Beach in Sunderland. It was originally due to take place on Roker Pier but the bad weather prevented it.

The club promotes and encourages responsible angling, rubbish-free fishing and catch and release fishing.

Mark Davison, the founder of RNB Anglers United and owner of Rigs N Bits Newcastle, told the Shields Gazette how the match went and expressed his pride in the club members raising money for the SSVLB.

SSVLB members with Justin Fisk, Mark Davison, Jaden Sopp, Lee Clark, Brett Ramsey, Johnross Langan and Eric Bell.

He commented: “We met with members of the SSVLB before we started the match to hand over the money, they were over the moon with the amount that we have raised.

“Unfortunately the weather meant we couldn’t hold the match on Roker Pier but it was still a great time and went really well.

“I’m really happy with the amount that we raised, everyone taking part in the match was individually sponsored and I would have been happy to raise around £500.

“To reach over £1,000 is brilliant, especially for a cause like the SSVLB who rely on charity donations.

RNB Anglers United Hebburn Club promotes rubbish-free fishing.

“When we started the club, holding matches to raise money for worthy causes was something that we always wanted to do so there will definitely be more in the future.”

Last night’s competition was fished in tough conditions and in lin with the club rules, all fish caught were returned to the sea in a safe manner, with all rubbish put in the bin at the end of the match.

Eric Bell caught the heaviest fish during the match and Jaden Sopp won the award for catching the most species - both received a £50 tackle prize from Rigs N Bits Newcastle.

Currently the club has 23 members and fishes every other Sunday, with three leagues held throughout the year.

The club is aimed at both experienced and inexperienced anglers and anyone is welcome to join providing they work towards the clubs foundations.

The 12-hour fishing match took place off Roker Beach in Sunderland.

