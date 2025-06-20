Hebburn care home creates sensory garden for residents and local nursery children

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 20th Jun 2025, 15:09 BST
A Hebburn care home has created an intergenerational sensory garden.

Bedewell Grange Care Home, on Campbell Park Road, in Hebburn, has created an intergenerational sensory garden for both its residents and nursery children in the local area.

The garden has come on the back of the hosting monthly sessions in association with Little Movers, with the events taking place taking place at Bedewell Grange.

Bedewell Grange Care Home has created a sensory garden for residents and local nursery children.placeholder image
Bedewell Grange Care Home has created a sensory garden for residents and local nursery children. | Other 3rd Party

These events see the residents and children enjoy music, games and activities together.

Following the success of these sessions, the residents decided to create the sensory garden at the home so that the children could enjoy it when they come to visit.

Local nursery children visit, sit on the toadstools and listen to stories.placeholder image
Local nursery children visit, sit on the toadstools and listen to stories. | Other 3rd Party

The residents enjoy spending time in the garden whilst the children play in the Wendy house, the mud kitchen or whilst sitting on the toad stools listening to stories.

Speaking about the garden, Rebecca Travis, General Manager of Bedewell Grange, said: “We are all delighted at how well the garden has turned out, the residents showed great imagination and passion for creating different areas for the littles ones to enjoy.

The garden was created on the back of successful visits in association with Little Movers.placeholder image
The garden was created on the back of successful visits in association with Little Movers. | Other 3rd Party

“The residents thought about a number of elements when creating the garden to bring in sounds, smells and textures for everyone to enjoy.’’

