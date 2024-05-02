Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A care home in Hebburn is set to launch a brand-new initiative, which will provide emergency workers with a free breakfast.

Bedewell Grange Care Home, which is located on Campbell Park Road in Hebburn, are launching the free breakfast as a way to support and give back to those who work on the front line.

The care home, which is operated by Barchester Healthcare - one of the UK’s largest care providers - is launching their Blue Light Breakfast, which will run every Tuesday offering free freshly baked croissants, pastries, tea and coffee, courtesy of the care home’s hospitality team.

The offer is available to all emergency workers including Community District Nurses, as Bedewell Grange Care Home wants to welcome them through their doors as a way to show their appreciation for the hard work they do for the community.

General Manager for Bedewell Grange, Rebecca Travis said: “Our emergency services are absolute heroes, they work so hard and so selflessly, it is the least we can do to offer them some delicious, freshly baked croissants and breakfast pastries to set them up for the day.”

Bedewell Grange Care Home’s Blue Light Breakfast will be hosted every Tuesday morning, between the hours of 7.30am and 10am.

Bedewell Grange Care Home in Hebburn.

Care providers Barchester Healthcare supports elderly people with a range of services for a variety of needs, including residential care and nursing care.

Bedewell Grange Care Home specialises in residential care, dementia care and respite breaks.