Hebburn care home residents receive two special guests thanks to Northumbria Police
Residents at Barchester’s Bedewell Grange Care Home, on Campbell Park Road, in Hebburn welcomed two special guests thanks to Northumbria Police’s Mounted Section.
PCs Lucy Adair and Bev Crain brought Patronus and Poppy, two police horses, to the care home for a “coffee with a coppa”.
The morning allowed residents, their families and care home staff hear about some of the work that police horses do, with everyone being impressed at their nature, stature and professionalism.
Poppy had been working at the Newcastle United v AFC Wimbledon game the previous night and PC Adair shared stories with residents about her work at The Queen’s Jubilee.
Rebecca Travis, general manager at Bedewell Grange, has thanked Northumbria Police’s Mounted Section for their time in bringing the horses to the care home.
She said: “It was lovely to have Patronus and Poppy here at Bedewell.
“We all had a wonderful morning and we hope that they will come to see us again soon.
“We would like to say a huge thank you to PCs Adair and Crain and of course Patronus and Poppy for taking the time to come and spend the morning with us.
“It was wonderful to see such smiles on the residents faces and hear about the wonderful work Northumbria Mounted Police do in the community.
Bedewell Grange provides residential and dementia care for 52 residents, with services including respite and long-term stays.
