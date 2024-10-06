Hebburn care home residents receive two special guests thanks to Northumbria Police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two special guests have paid a visit to a Hebburn care home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents at Barchester’s Bedewell Grange Care Home, on Campbell Park Road, in Hebburn welcomed two special guests thanks to Northumbria Police’s Mounted Section.

PCs Lucy Adair and Bev Crain brought Patronus and Poppy, two police horses, to the care home for a “coffee with a coppa”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The morning allowed residents, their families and care home staff hear about some of the work that police horses do, with everyone being impressed at their nature, stature and professionalism.

Sadie meeting Patronus the police horse. | Other 3rd Party

Poppy had been working at the Newcastle United v AFC Wimbledon game the previous night and PC Adair shared stories with residents about her work at The Queen’s Jubilee.

Rebecca Travis, general manager at Bedewell Grange, has thanked Northumbria Police’s Mounted Section for their time in bringing the horses to the care home.

The visit was part of a "coffee with a coppa" morning. | Other 3rd Party

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It was lovely to have Patronus and Poppy here at Bedewell.

“We all had a wonderful morning and we hope that they will come to see us again soon.

Resident Charlie meeting Poppy. | Other 3rd Party

“We would like to say a huge thank you to PCs Adair and Crain and of course Patronus and Poppy for taking the time to come and spend the morning with us.

Police horses Poppy (left) and Patronus. | Other 3rd Party

“It was wonderful to see such smiles on the residents faces and hear about the wonderful work Northumbria Mounted Police do in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedewell Grange provides residential and dementia care for 52 residents, with services including respite and long-term stays.

You can find out more about the care home at: https://www.barchester.com/home/bedewell-grange-care-home.