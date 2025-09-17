Hebburn care home transforms outdoor space with a nod to Liam and Noel

A Hebburn care home has transformed their outdoor space.

Hawthorn Court Care Home, on St Aloysius View, in Hebburn, has been working throughout the spring and summer months to transform its outdoor space into a vibrant, multi-sensory haven.

The garden now features a freshly painted fence and sheds in a bright colour, which was chosen by residents and online followers via a popular Facebook poll, brand-new outdoor furniture, and a newly built greenhouse where homegrown herbs and tomatoes thrive.

The transformation is part of the care home’s aim to win this year’s HC-One Gardens in Bloom competition - with entries from across the UK.

Residents and families came together at Hawthorn Court Care Home to contribute ideas, paint, and plant, alongside two local volunteers who helped paint the fence with around 10 tins of paint over a weekend.

Hawthorn Court Care Home residents have been enjoying the home's transformed garden. | Other 3rd Party

The home’s old Covid pod, which was attached to the lounge, was removed and its wood was upcycled to create two flowerpot men - aptly named Liam and Noel in honour of the Oasis reunion.

Tony, a resident at the home, has become the garden champion and he has tended to the plants daily, nurturing the flowers and vegetables with care.

Now the garden is a peaceful outdoor retreat, now affectionately called ‘The Quiet Nest’, where residents can relax, connect with nature, enjoy fresh air and homegrown produce.

The care home has stated that eco-conscious practices have been embraced throughout the revamp, with upcycling and sustainable gardening at the heart of the project.

Liam and Noel, Hawthorn Court Care Home's new flowerpot men. | Other 3rd Party

Hawthorn Court Care Home’s garden will be maintained by a weekly gardening club, ensuring it remains a thriving and cherished space.

Emma Critchlow-Riley, HC-One’s Hawthorn Court Care Home Manager, said: “Residents, colleagues, and the local community really enjoyed transforming the garden area of the home in a bid to enter this year’s HC-One Gardens in Bloom competition.

“The entire experience brought so much joy and connection.

“I’m incredibly proud of the creativity and hard work everyone put into the project and the lasting benefit it’s already having on our residents' wellbeing.

The home's outdoor space is now the perfect place for residents to reconnect with nature. | Other 3rd Party

“This garden isn’t just about flowers and plants; it’s a reflection of our care, community spirit, and the vibrant life we nurture at Hawthorn Court.”

For more information about Hawthorn Court, visit: https://www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes/hawthorn-court.