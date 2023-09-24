Hebburn care home veteran gifted brand-new television by members of DLI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 96-year-old veteran who is a resident at Bedewell Grange care home in Hebburn, was gifted a brand-new television by his fellow veterans from Durham Light Infantry (DLI).

George Atkinson, has lived in the South Tyneside care facility since June 2022, and is beloved by staff and fellow residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George is known to tell stories of his years spent in the Navy, having joined the RNVR (voluntary reserves) at 18-years-old, before progressing into the Navy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During this time, he served seven years in Canada, based at Halifax in Nova Scotia. George was also honoured with the British Empire Medal at Buckingham Palace by the Queen, and has four service medals as well as a defence medal.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

George is a member of the South Shields branch of the DLI rifles association, as spent many years mentoring young cadets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When George’s fellow members of DLI heard that he was in need of a new television they jumped into action.

He was visited by DLI members, Lenny, Chris, Tom and Ken, who gave him the brand-new television.

George said: “It was such a surprise and I’m over the moon with my new TV”.

Deputy Manager of Bedewell Grange, Denise Buckley said: “We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Bedewell Grange.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad