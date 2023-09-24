Hebburn care home veteran gifted brand-new television by members of DLI
George Atkinson was delighted with the gift and to be visited by members of the Durham Light Infantry.
A 96-year-old veteran who is a resident at Bedewell Grange care home in Hebburn, was gifted a brand-new television by his fellow veterans from Durham Light Infantry (DLI).
George Atkinson, has lived in the South Tyneside care facility since June 2022, and is beloved by staff and fellow residents.
George is known to tell stories of his years spent in the Navy, having joined the RNVR (voluntary reserves) at 18-years-old, before progressing into the Navy.
During this time, he served seven years in Canada, based at Halifax in Nova Scotia. George was also honoured with the British Empire Medal at Buckingham Palace by the Queen, and has four service medals as well as a defence medal.
George is a member of the South Shields branch of the DLI rifles association, as spent many years mentoring young cadets.
When George’s fellow members of DLI heard that he was in need of a new television they jumped into action.
He was visited by DLI members, Lenny, Chris, Tom and Ken, who gave him the brand-new television.
George said: “It was such a surprise and I’m over the moon with my new TV”.
Deputy Manager of Bedewell Grange, Denise Buckley said: “We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Bedewell Grange.”
She continued: “It was so nice to see how happy George was. We must extend a huge thank you to South Shields branch of the DLI light infantry rifles association for their kindness and support, they really do make sure all their veteran members are well looked after.”