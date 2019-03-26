Hebburn care home worker wins national award

A care home worker’s compassionate nature has helped her to win a national award.

Norma Jewitt was working in the Victorian-themed tea rooms of Jarrow Community Centre when her skills with dealing with people were spotted by care worker Linda Wilson.

Residents living at Harmony House, where Linda works and where her daughter Kelly Wilson is manager, were often taken to the tea rooms, based in Cambrian Street.

Ahead of the centre closing to undergo a £3m revamp, Linda was quick to offer Norma a new job as a support worker at the home, in Cuthbert Street, Hebburn.

It’s a decision Norma, who has been at the home now for four years, has not looked back on.

Last month, the grandmother-of-four was presented with the national care home worker award for 2019 during the Great British Care ceremony held at Birmingham NECC.

I was so nervous on the night when they read out my name to say I’d won. Norma Jewitt

Mrs Jewitt said: “Being a carer is such an interesting job and I love it.

“I had no idea my manager had put me forward for an award until I was invited to the regional awards night. I won that, and was immediately put through to the national final.

“I was so nervous on the night when they read out my name to say I’d won. I had to have someone come up on stage with me.

“I’m really proud of the award and so are my family.

“The home has been brilliant and have been really good at helping me through all of my training. My family have been really supportive too.

“I just do what I do and I love to see people at the home happy. I just want them to have a fulfilling life as possible.”

Harmony House Care Home provides residential care for people with a learning disability or mental health conditions.

Care home manager Kelly added: “Norma is not just a support worker here at the home, she is everything, a jack of all trades and is a very valued member of our team.

“She is a person who goes above and beyond in her role and is so deserving of this award and title.”