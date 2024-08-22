Hebburn Comprehensive School headteacher is ‘extremely proud’ of pupil’s GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The headteacher at Hebburn Comprehensive School has praised pupils for their GCSE results.

Pupils at Hebburn Comprehensive School, on Campbell Park Road, are celebrating their GCSE results on Thursday, August 22.

Year 11 pupils across the borough have been receiving their GCSE results today as their prepare for their futures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Thompson, headteacher at the school, has praised both pupils and staff for their efforts in achieving the results that they have.

Pupils at Hebburn Comprehensive School received their GCSE results on Thursday, August 22. | Other 3rd Party

He said: “I would like to congratulate our students on their examination results. We are all extremely proud of what the year group has achieved.

“This success, as always, is the product of a number of factors: the support of parents/carers and Governors; the high levels of dedication of the teaching and support staff; and in particular the drive and motivation of the students themselves, whose work ethic has ensured their own success.

“I wish all students the very best of luck for whatever they decide to do in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some pupils were shocked after they received their GCSE results. | Other 3rd Party

Councillor Liz McHugh, Lead Member for Children and Families Social Care & Education and Skills at South Tyneside Council, has praised pupils across the borough for their efforts.

Cllr McHugh commented: "Well done to our young people who are to be commended for these results.

"Behind every young person's success are the efforts of their parents and carers and, of course, our dedicated teaching and support staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils were full of smiles after getting their GCSE results. | Other 3rd Party

“Everyone who touches the lives of our young people will have played a role in helping them achieve success but ultimately it is our young people today who must take the credit.

“Congratulations go to you all."