Hebburn Comprehensive School headteacher is ‘extremely proud’ of pupil’s GCSE results
Pupils at Hebburn Comprehensive School, on Campbell Park Road, are celebrating their GCSE results on Thursday, August 22.
Year 11 pupils across the borough have been receiving their GCSE results today as their prepare for their futures.
David Thompson, headteacher at the school, has praised both pupils and staff for their efforts in achieving the results that they have.
He said: “I would like to congratulate our students on their examination results. We are all extremely proud of what the year group has achieved.
“This success, as always, is the product of a number of factors: the support of parents/carers and Governors; the high levels of dedication of the teaching and support staff; and in particular the drive and motivation of the students themselves, whose work ethic has ensured their own success.
“I wish all students the very best of luck for whatever they decide to do in the future.”
Councillor Liz McHugh, Lead Member for Children and Families Social Care & Education and Skills at South Tyneside Council, has praised pupils across the borough for their efforts.
Cllr McHugh commented: "Well done to our young people who are to be commended for these results.
"Behind every young person's success are the efforts of their parents and carers and, of course, our dedicated teaching and support staff.
“Everyone who touches the lives of our young people will have played a role in helping them achieve success but ultimately it is our young people today who must take the credit.
“Congratulations go to you all."
