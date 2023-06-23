Steve Walsh has already travelled from South Tyneside to the war-torn country five times and is getting set to make another journey in July.

The dad has been providing supplies to those impacted by the continued Russian onslaught on the country.

As he gets ready for his next trip, Steve, who lives in Hebburn with his wife and daughter, is appealing to members of the public for donations.

The 56-year-old said: “It feels like it is starting to become the forgotten war as the enthusiasm to help is definitely waning.

Images from Steve Walsh and Davey Love’s trip to provide aid in Ukraine.

“I understand that things are very tough in our own country at the moment but the war is not letting up and there is still families leaving Ukraine, it is a sad situation.

“I’m asking for people to be able to donate anything they can, I don’t want to be taking any vehicle over there that isn’t full to the brim with supplies.

“I can guarantee that most people will have tins in their kitchen cupboards that are still in date but they have forgotten about them.

“Even a small donation like one packet of paracetamol makes all the difference to people over there.”

Steve is looking for donations of the following:

Dry food such as rice, pasta, tins, etc.

Tea, coffee, sugar and powdered/long life milk

Bottled water

Baby food

Nappies and wipes

Baby items such as bottles, feeders, etc.

Toilet rolls

Sun cream and after sun

Over the counter medication

Sanitary products

Sleeping bags

The Hebburn dad is also appealing for monetary donations that can help him cover the cost of the trip, which is set to be around £2,100.

