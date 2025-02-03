A Hebburn dad has been reunited with an off-duty nurse who joined the effort to save his life.

Nick Atkinson, from Hebburn, was on an escalator in Asda, Boldon, when he had a cardiac arrest and collapsed.

The 44-year-old’s partner, Kerry Main, managed to stop the moving walkway while supermarket staff rushed to get the store’s defibrillator and called 999.

As chance would have it, Community Matron Paula Jackson was in the shop at the time of Nick’s cardiac arrest and stepped in to use her CPR skills and defibrillator training to help save his life.

Paula, who works for South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust, was alongside Kerry and store staff to try and get Nick’s heart working again through chest compressions and a shock from the device.

Crews from the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) and the Great North Air Ambulance (GNAA) quickly arrived and were able to help move Nick onto the floor of the shop - where they continued to give him treatment before taking him to hospital.

Nick was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital by road and underwent urgent surgery to put in stents to help blood flow around his body.

As a result of the cardiac arrest, he spent two weeks in its Integrated Critical Care Unit (ICCU) and B22 Cardiology Ward - with his long road to recovery still continuing.

With Kerry’s help, Nick has been able to meet up with Paula so the pair could thank her for using her skills to help save his life, as well as expressing their gratitude to everyone involved.

Paula, who works across Jarrow and Hebburn, as well as in the A&E department at South Tyneside District Hospital, has reflected on the day that she worked to save Nick’s life.

She said: “I was shopping in Asda and went to go down the escalator and the staff at the top said I couldn’t go down because there was a medical emergency at the bottom. I explained I was a nurse and could help.

“I was able to start CPR and the defibrillator was able to shock the patient.

“A first responder arrived and then ambulance crews from the North East Ambulance Service and team from the Great North Air Ambulance. It was a team effort to help Nick.

“Nick became ill just before Restart a Heart Day and I want to get across just how important it is to learn CPR skills, but also know how to use a defibrillator.

“I just knew what to do and it came naturally, and thank God, it helped Nick. Starting CPR within three to five minutes of collapse can increase survival rates by as high as 50 or 70%.

“My family have said they’re proud, but I’ve explained to them and everyone else who has heard about this that it is so important to learn CPR but also how to use a defibrillator.

“I hope anyone who sees or hears about this picks that up too. It can make all the difference.”

Following his cardiac arrest, Nick has since had further hospital admissions and experienced complications which has resulted in him having to use a wheelchair to get arround.

Nick and Kerry both work for the NHS Business Services Authority, Kerry in its Prescription Check team and Nick in its Pensions department.

The couple have been together for more than 20 years, after first meeting when they worked in KFC on Chichester Road.

Kerry has revealed that she thought that she might have lost Nick when he collapsed in Asda and hopes that by telling their story, more people will take up the opportunity to learn about CPR and defibrillators.

The 44-year-old commented: “In those moments in Asda, I had to come to terms with the fact I might lose him, but when he went through to the hospital’s Cath Lab, I had hope and positivity.

“That was until I got taking into the relatives’ room later that day and was told the next 48 hours would be very critical.

“We are still struggling and we can’t yet get back to work. It’s been a very stressful time. People think when you leave hospital, that’s it, but it’s a long journey.

“We want to share what happened so that others learn about CPR and defibrillators. We can’t thank Paula enough and all the others for that they did to help him.

“It is so important if you are first aid trained to know what to do, it is difficult to give chest compressions, but you have to do it to make it work – ribs do get broken, but that’s what it can take.

“People should also find out where their nearest defibrillator is available, that time is so important.

“We’re so grateful to those who responded on the day and the NHS for all its ongoing treatment and the podiatry team, who are wonderful and know Nick and how to look after him so well.”

Both Paula and Kerry are now planning to launch fundraisers in an effort to buy defibrillators for their community after seeing first-hand how they can help keep someone alive.

Paula is raising funds with the help of the Believe To Run group, which is based in her hometown of South Shields. The group will take the device to its running events.

Kerry is planning to buy one for the Perth Green Community Association in Jarrow, which is where Tyneside Ignite Cheerleading Club trains. The couple’s daughter is a member and Kerry is among its first aiders.

For information about how to perform CPR, you can visit the NHS’s website at: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/first-aid/cpr/.

If you wish for more details on defibrillators across the North East, this can be found through the NEAS website at: https://www.neas.nhs.uk/our-services/community-defibrillators.aspx.