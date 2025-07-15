Hebburn ex-businessman hit with driving ban for self-medicating with cocaine

Google

A South Tyneside former businessman who used cocaine to lift his mood after spiralling into depression is starting a roads’ ban after being caught drug driving.

Michael Wilson, 37, of Devon Road, Hebburn, was hit by serious mental health woes after the collapse of a successful company he ran, a court heard. It left him under the care of medical professionals – and he also began to self-medicate with the class A prohibited drug.

Wilson was pulled over by police as he drove a Skoda motor in Galsworthy Road, Biddick Hall, on the afternoon of Sunday, February 9. A roadside drug swipe test put him over the legal limit for cocaine, leading to his arrest, prosecutor John Garside said.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Wilson pleaded guilty to a charge of drug driving – his first criminal conviction. Mr Garside said: “Police were on mobile patrol in the South Shields area at 3.30pm when they saw a silver Skoda motor vehicle.

“They have stopped the vehicle and a swipe was positive. The defendant comes before the court with no previous convictions.” Wilson gave a reading in blood for cocaine breakdown substance BZE at a level of 739mcg. The legal limit is 50mcg.

Duncan Emmerson, defending, told magistrates: “It’s important you know about the reason why Mr Wilson was taking cocaine at the time. He had taken it the night before he was stopped. This does have a fairly slow breakdown time.

“In 2019 he was a very successful businessman who ran his own company, and he had several employees. Due to the collapse of the company, he suffered a complete mental breakdown. He’s under the care of medical practitioners, and is to this day. As a result of this breakdown, he found himself in a spiral of depression.

“One thing he did do to try to alleviate his mood was to take cocaine. He took this drug to lift his mood. It’s a decision he completely regrets, and he’s told me that he no longer takes drugs. There are no aggravating factors in this case.”

Magistrates banned Wilson from driving for 12 months and fined him £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.