Hebburn fashion boutique launch quiet sessions for SEND community

A South Tyneside fashion boutique is launching a unique in-store experience for parents of children with special needs.

Station Boutique, which is based in Hebburn will be opening their store for an hour each Wednesday for those who find it difficult to fit in shopping around parental care responsibility.

Owner of Station Boutique, Siobhan Duggan is a mother of two herself, and knows the challenges parents can face when taking a child with SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) shopping.

Therefore she is now launching appointment-based quieter shopping sessions, between the hours of 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Wednesdays.

The staff and the premises will cater to customers’ sensory needs by creating a bespoke shopping experience. This will include; dimmed lights, lowered or turned off music, specialist play toys for children and movable fixtures.

The unique in-store experience has been created for people who wish to shop alone in a calmer environment, and for those shopping with children who would benefit from a quieter shopping experience.

Duggan explained: “This idea is born out of personal experience with Jack (her son), who was diagnosed with autism when he was three.

“There was a period where I didn’t buy any new clothes because I couldn’t put him through the stress of going to a shop, and this happens to many women and families.

“I know from personal experience that how you look can impact how you feel. Mums can feel isolated and low because they don’t feel great about themselves because they can’t find the time they need for some selfcare. We want to help change this.

“I’ve had the idea to do this for quite a while but it’s only now that I have expanded my team - and had the plan backed by them and my customers - that I feel the time is right."

Station Boutique celebrate their first birthday.

Duggan continued: “These appointments are open to parents with children who have additional needs, and to adults who have special needs and who may appreciate a bespoke shopping experience.

“Shoppers will have exclusive use of the store, and we have many options for creating a browsing environment that is right for any individual.

“I’ve a great team, some of whom have children with special needs, and they are fully supportive of this initiative, as are my customers and many have said it’s much needed.”

