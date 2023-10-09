Hebburn fashion retailer celebrates first birthday and reveals plans for future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A business owner from South Tyneside is celebrating the first birthday of her fashion retailer, Station Boutique, which is based in Hebburn.

It has been one year since Station Boutique opened its doors to the public on October 8 2022, becoming a success with the residents of South Tyneside as well as becoming the main sponsor for a brand-new women’s football team in Hebburn.

Owner of Station Boutique, Siobhan Duggan, decided to embark on a brand-new venture after being made redundant following the coronavirus pandemic, and decided to use her previous experience within the retail industry, to open up her own fashion store.

“I can’t decide if I was very brave, a little bit crazy or a mixture of both!” Siobhan said of her decision to have her own fashion boutique.

She continued: “I wanted a place where ladies could go of any age, any size and come in and find something that they love and was affordable.

“I’m thrilled with where we are, we have a great team and everything is working in the right direction.”

Since the launch of Station Boutique, Siobhan explains that the support from the community has been “unbelievable”.

Station Boutique customers provided Siobhan with feedback on the shop over the past year, and Siobhan was delighted with comments.

She said: “How much everybody has loved the shop has really made it worthwhile. I’ve had compliments on the style, the price points, the quality and the feel of the store.”

“It’s everything I hoped it would be and I’m so grateful for the support that the community has shown us.”

Station Boutique have also partnered up with brand-new women’s football team Hebburn Town Women’s to become their first official main sponsor.

Siobhan explained: “We were thrilled to be able to do that, especially within the first year of our business.

“We have things in the pipeline, such as merchandise to support the club.”

But the plans to expand their support to the football team isn’t the only thing in the pipeline for Station Boutique as Siobhan explained that the business wants to reach out to the SEND community.

SEND stands for special educational needs and disability, and Siobhan and another team member Samantha have had experience of how shopping can be difficult for those in the SEND community, due to being parents with additional needs.

Siobhan said: “From my personal point of view I find it very difficult to go out and shop, without putting your child through an ordeal.

“We want to launch bookable appointments in the New Year which will take place after hours where the music will be off and the lights down.”

Siobhan assured that this will be available for anyone in the SEND community, including people who have children with additional needs as well as adults with additional needs.

Station Boutique celebrate their first birthday.

Station Boutique will also be extending their opening hours during the Christmas period, where on Thursday’s they will be open until 8pm.