Hebburn grandmother celebrates turning 100-years-old with those closest to her

Dorothy Fawcett has celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends at a Hebburn care home.

The family and friends of Dorothy Fawcett all joined her at the Willowdene Care Home, Victoria Road West in Hebburn, on celebrate her 100th birthday.

Live entertainment and a specially made birthday cake were all arranged for Dorothy, who was born and raised in Hebburn.

Dorothy turned 100 on October 31 and was joined by more than 30 guests for her party, which included her son Peter, daughter-in-law Denise, granddaughter Andrea, her cousins Glynis, Trevor and June, as well as her niece, Beverly.

Alongside her party, Dorothy received dozens of birthday cards, including one from His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Dorothy Fawcett has celebrated turning 100-years-old.

Speaking about the party, Dorothy simply said: “Isn’t this lovely. You’ve all done so much for me.” Her son Peter thanked everyone at the care home for making his mum's special day even better.

He added: “I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know there would be a party buffet and a live entertainer.

"I can’t thank the team enough for making it a very special day for my mum.”

From left: Beverley Yui, Glynis and Trevor Davey, Peter Fawcett, Dorothy Fawcett, Denise Fawcett, and Andrea Fawcett.

Dorothy met her late husband James, at the Tyne Dock shipyards, where he worked as a metal worker.

James, who was known as Jim, and Dorothy married towards the end of the Second World War in 1945 and went on to have three children.

Dorothy initially worked as an engraver before leaving her job to become a housewife and raise the couple's children.

Jim sadly passed away in 2002, with Dorothy eventually moving in Willowdene Care Home in October last year.

Fiona McKiddie, home manager at Willowdene Care Home, has explained that the team at the care home wanted to go the extra mile to mark Dorothy's milestone birthday.

Willowdene Care Home organised a specially made birthday cake for Dorothy.

She commented: “Dorothy is a wonderful lady and we wanted to throw her a big celebration for her 100th birthday.

“A hundred years of age is a remarkable achievement and we wanted to mark the occasion with her friends and family, with live entertainment, a buffet produced by our amazing kitchen team, and a special cake.