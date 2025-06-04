Hebburn Helps founder announces the return of ‘Crusade for the Brigade’

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 4th Jun 2025, 13:18 BST

An annual 32-mile charity walk is returning for 2025.

Angie Comerford, the founder of Hebburn Helps, has announced that the annual ‘Crusade for the Brigade’ will be returning on Saturday, June 7.

The yearly event sees people walking from the pier in South Shields all the way down the coast to the Tommy Statute in Seaham.

Walking the 32-mile route is in honour of raising funds for the South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB).

The annual Crusade for the Brigade is returning on Saturday, June 7.The annual Crusade for the Brigade is returning on Saturday, June 7.
The SSVLB, which has been operating since 1866, is ran by volunteers and provides a 24/7 search and rescue service to support HM Coastguard.

The brigade deals with a wide range of emergency incidents in and around the South Tyneside area.

Speaking ahead of the walk, Angie has pledged that it will be something that she does every year until it is no longer possible.

She said: “This event came about after seeing so many call outs from the team.

“They are out in all weathers saving people’s lives and sadly some times, there is not a nice outcome.

“I am just in awe of them so for as long as I can physically do this 32-mile walk and support them in this way, I will continue to do so.”

Walkers will take on the 32-mile trek from South Shields Pier to the Tommy Statue in Seaham and back again.Walkers will take on the 32-mile trek from South Shields Pier to the Tommy Statue in Seaham and back again.
Walkers will be setting off from the Brigade Building on the pier at 6am before heading to the Tommy Statue and back again.

If you wish to get involved, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/962647955704000/.

You can also donate at: https://pay.sumup.com/b2c/QU1RVJO8.

