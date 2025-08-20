Google

A man who kept pestering his ex has been "shocked" into leaving her alone by spending time bars because of his behaviour.

Michael Wright was given a non-molestation order in June last year which prevented him from getting in touch with the woman for a year but between February 7 and May 2 he breached it four times.

Newcastle Crown Court heard on February 7, Wright shouted verbal abuse then just over a week later on February 16 he left a bunch of keys on her patio and was seen on CCTV trying to open her front door in the early hours of the morning.

On March 10 he made calls to another person asking them to get his ex to contact him and on May 2 he shouted abuse when the victim saw him in the street. Wright, 42, of Mill Crescent, Hebburn, South Tyneside, admitted four charges of breach of a non-molestation order.

He has a previous conviction for breaching the order in August last year, when he was given a community order. Lucy Todd, defending, said Wright has been held in custody on remand and told the court: "It has been a shock to the system, an eye opening experience."

Miss Todd said Wright has been "shocked into compliance" with the order as a result of the time he has spent behind bars. Mr Recorder Shufqat Khan sentenced Wright to 12 months suspended for 18 months with rehabilitation requirements, alcohol abstinence monitoring, 100 hours unpaid work and a restraining order.

The recorder said Wright has made progress in custody and told him: "You now know where you will end up if you breach court orders going forward."