A new housing community developed by Barratt Homes North East , will see over £341,000 invested into Hebburn.

The build of Monkton Gardens, in Hebburn which is a stylish collection of three and four bedroom energy-efficient homes, will see an investment of £288,000 to support the biodiversity within the local area, as well as over £43,000 going towards offsite street lighting and a further £10,000 towards traffic contribution.

On top of financial investments to the local area, the housebuilder will also widen a number of cycle and foot ways, as well as level off kerbing and provide bus stop shelters on Leam Lane.

Work on the development is now underway, with the Sales Office and Show Homes schedule to open for Spring 2024, offering prospective buyers a chance to explore the brand new homes.

Gary Hunt, Site Manager at Monkton Gardens, in front of the development which is now underway Credit: Barratt Homes NE

On top of building a homely community for new residents, Monkton Gardens will also embrace local wildlife as a large portion of the land will remain green space to support thriving wildlife and create a home for a number of species of birds, plants and small mammals all known to live in the region.

The housing development carried out by Barratt Homes North East is located close to schools, amenities and convenient transport links.

Gary Hunt, Site Manager at Monkton Gardens, said: "We are absolutely delighted to introduce Monkton Gardens, our latest housing development in the vibrant town of Hebburn.

"We are dedicated to delivering quality homes that will enhance the lives of the people who choose to make Monkton Gardens their new home.

“It’s also important that we invest in the local area surrounding our developments so we’re equally happy to be able to invest so heavily in Hebburn’s future.

"We believe in building not just houses, but communities, and we look forward to enriching the fabric of this area with beautiful homes that families will cherish for generations to come."