Hebburn Town Women’s team officially launched with special event

A brand-new women’s football team has been launched in South Tyneside, with a special event held to mark the occasion.

On Friday, September 8 at Hebburn Sports Ground, the very first team for Hebburn Town Women’s was launched.

North East independent fashion retailer Station Boutique, which is also based in Hebburn, have signed themselves up as the very first team shirt sponsor, and were in attendance at the launch event, running personal styling and a photoshoot on the day.

On the evening of the launch, other special guests included the Mayor of South Tyneside, Cllr John McCabe, Cllr Kate Osbourne, club officials, Newcastle United Ladies team players and local business owners.

The brand-new female football team also played their very first Women’s FA Cup game on Sunday, September 10 against Cramlington United Football Club at Northburn Sports Centre. The match was a success for Hebburn Town Women’s, as they beat their opponents with a score of 5-0.

The owner of official sponsors Station Boutique, Siobhan Duggan, said: “Hebburn has such a vibrant community. The support that we have been shown in our first year of trading at Station Boutique has been phenomenal.

“We feel very privileged to be able to give something back to the community and stand behind this team. This has been a historical weekend and we feel honoured to be part of it.

“We share the passion, love and pride for our hometown, ‘One Club, Our Community’.”

Stephen Rutherford, who is the CEO of Hebburn Town FC said: “I’m extremely proud and excited that the club has introduced its first ever female senior side ahead of the 23/24 season.

“This is an historic moment for Hebburn Town FC and for the growth of women’s and girls’ football in the town and surrounding areas.

“The introduction of the women’s first team is the next step in the club’s development that contributes to our already national award winning “Just Play” recreational community sessions as well as enabling a clear pathway in the female side of the game for participants from the age of 3 right through to senior ages at the club.

“It’s a huge privilege to partner with a local business Station Boutique as the women’s first team main sponsor. Located in the heart of the town, the boutique focuses on women’s latest fashion and will also offer official club merchandise from its Station Road store.

“Siobhan and Samantha have been a breath of fresh air and have provided some great advice and guidance that will help us promote our female teams across the board. The photo shoot & makeover event we have had today at the ground has been a great experience for some of our women’s team and everyone looks like they have enjoyed themselves.

“The women’s first team will play their games at Hebburn Sports Club on Sunday afternoons, entry is free to, and we encourage families to come along and enjoy the facilities and the performances on show, keep an eye on social media or the clubs website for the latest fixture details.