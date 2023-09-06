Watch more videos on Shots!

Amy Brown, from Hebburn, has managed to go from a size 16 to a size 10 after she joined Slimming World last year.

She has managed to lose two stone 11.5lb in the process and is hoping that her story can inspire others with their own weight loss journeys.

Before Slimming World, Amy said that she was eating a lot of sugary food, ready meals, and would regularly eat takeaways twice a week.

The 30-year-old has revealed the reason why she decided to lose weight and explained that methods that work for some people might not work for others.

A before and after of Amy on her weight loss journey. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

She said: “I simply became tired of being the ‘fat friend’ when going on holiday with my friends.

“I would often take the photos of them having a brilliant time but never wanted my own photo taken, any photos I was in, I hated.

“Years later, I look back and wish I had the confidence to be in more of those photos and memories.

“I tried losing weight on my own at first, going to the gym and eating pre-made, shop-bought salad every lunchtime but with no results, I quickly lost any motivation I had.

“I learnt that the methods my friends used to stay fit were not working for me and I needed something different.”

Before losing weight, Amy said that he hated being in photos with her friends. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

Amy, who is a lead web designer, joined Slimming World in September 2018 before rejoining last year after she had regained weight during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She added: “I first joined Slimming World in September 2018. My first journey was incredible, my consultant always made me feel welcome.

“I made friends in my group who were having similar weight-loss journeys and it was nice to talk about losing weight in a positive way.

“I reached target in July 2019 and maintained nicely until 2020, when during the pandemic I gained almost all of the weight I lost back on.

“Without the group, I fell back into old eating habits and lost all of the good routines that I had built with Slimming World.

“Rejoining in 2022 was one of the best decisions I’ve made and have not looked back.”

Since rejoining Slimming World, Amy has become more active and is now looking forward to taking part in the Great North Run on Sunday, September 10.

Amy took up running as a hobby and is set to take part in this year’s Great North Run. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

She commented: “I began taking my time to complete the couch to 5k program.

“To my surprise - I started to enjoy running, cardio exercise was never something I saw my pre-Slimming World self enjoying.

“Throughout my journey, running became weekly and I feel immense pride in myself for pushing this new habit into becoming hobby.