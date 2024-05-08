Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Noah’s Ark Nursery, on Victoria Road West, in Hebburn, has revealed plans to take over the Hebburn Masonic Hall, on Aln Street, as the business looks to expand.

Owner Nicola George has explained to the Shields Gazette that the nursery currently has more than a year-long waiting list for its baby room alone; and with government funding coming into force in September for more free child care, the nursery cannot keep up with demand in its current location.

The nursery currently offers care for around 38 children a day, with the new premises set to allow the business to accommodate up to 85 children.

Noah's Ark Nursery, at its current location on Victoria Road West, in Hebburn. Plans have been submitted for it to relocate to the Masonic Hall, on Aln Street. Photo: Google Maps.

Noah’s Ark Nursery currently has 20 members of staff, most of whom are from the local area and walk to work - with the expansion plans set to create around another 20 jobs.

Nicola has given an insight into how the larger space at the Masonic Hall will be used should South Tyneside Council approve the planning application.

She said: “The expansion is much needed for us as we are not able to keep up with the demand with where we are now.

“We’re such a unique nursery with our ‘curiosity approach’ to learning and the bigger space will allow us to build on that in a very positive way.

The Masonic Hall, on Aln Street, in Hebburn. Photo: Google Maps.

“There are plans to have a bespoke sensory room, a separate cafeteria, dining, and sleep area, parking will be easier for parents, as well as a outdoor forestry area, which will be accessible with new bi-folding doors and help us promote outdoor learning.

“Because there will be more space, there will be better access for children with additional needs and we will be able to take on more staff who are qualified to deal with that - in total, the expansion is set to create around 20 new jobs in the area.

Noah's Ark Nursery has adopted a "curiosity approach" to learning, meaning that it allows children to explore things that are not classed as "traditional toys" to help stimulate their learning and development.

“When we revealed that plans to our current parents, they were all over the moon and the new location is pretty much only over the road so it isn’t a big change for them.

“It is really exciting and we will hopefully be able to offer something that is different for children in the local community.”

A planning application has been submitted to South Tyneside Council to transform the use of the building from a Masonic Hall into a children’s nursery.

Nicola George, the owner of Noah's Ark Nursery.

The plans state that the Masonic Hall has been empty since January 2024 due to the ‘peppercorn rent’ of £2-per-month for 99 years coming to an end - with the Masons unable to afford the new rent.

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.