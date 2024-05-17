Hedworth Lane Primary School ‘extremely proud’ after receiving Ofsted report

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The school in Boldon Colliery has received a Good rating from Ofsted.

A primary school in South Tyneside is celebrating after receiving a Good rating from Ofsted (The Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills).

Hedworth Lane Primary School, located in Boldon Colliery received praise from the Government department, which is responsible for inspecting schools and other childcare services across the country.]

In their report, Ofsted said of Hedworth Lane Primary School, “Hedworth Lane Primary School is, rightly, proud of being a place of learning and caring.

“The school has very high expectations of pupils. There are three simple school rules. These are: show respect and care to all people and things; try to be the best you can be; and keep yourself and others safe.

“Pupils are clear about the rules and follow them consistently well. As a result, the atmosphere around school is positive and productive.

Ofsted also reported on the school’s outdoor playtime, highlighting team sports, and strong anti-bullying culture.

Hedworth Lane Primary School were also highly commended for their curriculum, which Ofsted reported as “a positive impact on pupils”.

The report continued: “The curriculum is taught consistently well. Teachers have a secure subject knowledge. They provide pupils with clear explanations. Teachers adapt the curriculum to support pupils with SEND.”

Headteacher Claire Hutchinson, who joined the school in January 2023, said: “I am extremely proud of all our pupils and staff. The report recognises our children's love of learning and their excellent behaviour.

“They did a superb job of showing the inspector how amazing our school is. We are lucky to have such a dedicated, talented and hard-working staff team and we will continue to work in close partnership with our parents and carers to ensure Hedworth Lane is the best it can possibly be!”

Hedworth Lane Primary School maintain good Ofsted with head teacher Claire Hutchinson. Photo credit: Stu Norton.

Hedworth Lane Primary School’s Chair of Governors, Nicky Houghton said: “The Governing Board is extremely proud of the recent positive Ofsted report and the work that staff in School have undertaken particularly in the last 18 months or so.

“We are delighted that the inspectors witnessed the amazing work that happens in School each and every day and made such constructive and supportive comments.

“Every member of the school can rightly feel proud of this report and each and every staff member in the school has supported and achieved this result.

“The School has worked hard to develop a safe and supportive learning environment for all and where pupils can develop, grow and reach their fullest potential.