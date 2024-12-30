Here are 12 great photos from Shields Gazette readers submitted throughout 2024

Readers have submitted from incredible photos to us throughout 2024, so we wanted to showcase one from every month.

We’ve seen shots of the iconic Herd Groyne, Souter Lighthouse, Marsden, the South Shields coast, and more.

A big thanks to anyone who has taken the time to share a photo with us this year - we’ve had some many that it would have been impossible to include them all.

Take a look through this gallery of Shields Gazette reader photos submitted throughout 2024.

1 . Shields Gazette reader photos 2024 We've been sent some great photos from readers throughout 2024. | Other 3rd Parties Photo Sales

2 . January Phil Rowden shared this photo of Cleadon Water Tower with us in January. | Phil Rowden Photo Sales

3 . February A big thanks to Steve Mcgrath for this fantastic shot in February. | Steve Mcgrath Photo Sales