Here are 15 pictures of life in South Tyneside in May 2025

From some warm and sunny days at the beach to needing to wear a coat just days later, May 2025 has been a mixed bag weather-wise for South Tyneside.

Despite this, people have enjoyed being at the coast, visiting the circus and taking the dog for a walk in the Cleadon Hills.

Our photographer Stu Norton has been out and about capturing life in the borough throughout May.

Take a look through the gallery below.

1 . Life in South Tyneside - May 2025 Our photographer Stu Norton has been out and about capturing life in South Tyneside throughout May. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Support for Sunderland AFC in Whitburn National World Photo Sales

3 . A windy walk on Littlehaven Beach National World Photo Sales