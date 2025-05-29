Here are 15 pictures of life in South Tyneside in May 2025

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 29th May 2025, 16:33 BST

As May comes to an end, we look back at life in South Tyneside over the last month.

From some warm and sunny days at the beach to needing to wear a coat just days later, May 2025 has been a mixed bag weather-wise for South Tyneside.

Despite this, people have enjoyed being at the coast, visiting the circus and taking the dog for a walk in the Cleadon Hills.

Our photographer Stu Norton has been out and about capturing life in the borough throughout May.

Take a look through the gallery below.

1. Life in South Tyneside - May 2025

Our photographer Stu Norton has been out and about capturing life in South Tyneside throughout May. | National World

Photo Sales

2. Support for Sunderland AFC in Whitburn

National World

Photo Sales

3. A windy walk on Littlehaven Beach

National World

Photo Sales

4. The circus was in town

National World

Photo Sales
