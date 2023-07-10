Crowds turned out to show their support to The Vamps as the british band got the Summer Concerts in South Shields underway for 2023.

The first of four Sunday Summer Concerts in Bents Park took place yesterday (July 9) as The Vamps took to the stage.

Bents Park was packed as The Waiters and Henry Moodie formed the support acts for the afternoon.

Still to play Bents Park later this month is Jason Donovan (July 16), Bjorn Again (July 23) and Boyzlife (July 30).

Our photographer, Stu Norton, was in Bents Park on Sunday afternoon to capture the atmosphere.

Take a look through our gallery to see if you spot anyone.

First headline act The Vamps were the first headline act for 2023's Summer Concerts in South Shields.

Great turnout Crowds turned out to see The Vamps.

Front man Bradley Simpson, lead singer of The Vamps, was on fine form.

Singing along The Vamps fans enjoyed their afternoon in Bents Park.