The Vamps kicked off this year’s Summer Concerts in Bents Park.The Vamps kicked off this year’s Summer Concerts in Bents Park.
The Vamps kicked off this year’s Summer Concerts in Bents Park.

Here are 16 great photos as crowds packed out South Shields’ Bents Park to see The Vamps

Crowds turned out to show their support to The Vamps as the british band got the Summer Concerts in South Shields underway for 2023.

By Ryan Smith
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:18 BST

The first of four Sunday Summer Concerts in Bents Park took place yesterday (July 9) as The Vamps took to the stage.

Bents Park was packed as The Waiters and Henry Moodie formed the support acts for the afternoon.

Still to play Bents Park later this month is Jason Donovan (July 16), Bjorn Again (July 23) and Boyzlife (July 30).

Our photographer, Stu Norton, was in Bents Park on Sunday afternoon to capture the atmosphere.

Take a look through our gallery to see if you spot anyone.

The Vamps were the first headline act for 2023’s Summer Concerts in South Shields.

1. First headline act

The Vamps were the first headline act for 2023’s Summer Concerts in South Shields. Photo: Stu Norton

Crowds turned out to see The Vamps.

2. Great turnout

Crowds turned out to see The Vamps. Photo: Stu Norton

Bradley Simpson, lead singer of The Vamps, was on fine form.

3. Front man

Bradley Simpson, lead singer of The Vamps, was on fine form. Photo: Stu Norton

The Vamps fans enjoyed their afternoon in Bents Park.

4. Singing along

The Vamps fans enjoyed their afternoon in Bents Park. Photo: Stu Norton

