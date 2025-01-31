Here are 16 pictures of life in South Tyneside in January 2025

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 31st Jan 2025, 15:28 BST

It can feel like the longest month of the year but January 2025 has come to an end.

The first month of 2025 has brought stormy weather and change to the South Tyneside.

Our photographer Stu Norton has been out and about capturing life in the borough throughout January 2025.

Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online here

Take a look through the gallery below.

Our photographer Stu Norton has been out and about capturing life in South Tyneside throughout January.

1. Life in South Tyneside - January 2025

Our photographer Stu Norton has been out and about capturing life in South Tyneside throughout January. | National World

Photo Sales
Walkers were wrapped up warm at Littlehaven Beach.

2. A cold walk

Walkers were wrapped up warm at Littlehaven Beach. | National World

Photo Sales
This dog its their coat on as they braved the cold at South Shields seafront.

3. Taking the dog for a walk

This dog its their coat on as they braved the cold at South Shields seafront. | National World

Photo Sales
This couple took a walk through a quiet Market Place.

4. Strolling through Market Place

This couple took a walk through a quiet Market Place. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideWeather
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice