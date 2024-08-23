Here are 23 photos of pupils across South Tyneside celebrating their GCSE results

Yesterday (Thursday, August 22) marked this year’s GCSE results day as pupils in the borough celebrated their achievements.

School staff and pupils across South Tyneside have worked tirelessly over the last school year to ensure that they can achieve the grades that they wanted.

Speaking on results day, Councillor Liz McHugh, Lead Member for Children and Families Social Care & Education and Skills at South Tyneside Council, has praised pupils across the borough for their efforts.

Cllr McHugh commented: "Well done to our young people who are to be commended for these results.

"Behind every young person's success are the efforts of their parents and carers and, of course, our dedicated teaching and support staff.

“Everyone who touches the lives of our young people will have played a role in helping them achieve success but ultimately it is our young people today who must take the credit.

“Congratulations go to you all."

Take a look through our gallery of South Tyneside pupils celebrating their GCSE results.

1 . GCSE results day 2024 Year 11 pupils across South Tyneside received their GCSE results on Thursday, August 22. | Other 3rd Party/National World Photo Sales

2 . Happy faces Jarrow School pupils Anissa Khalfa (left), Amelia Stark (middle) and Imogen Green with their GCSE results. | Other 3rd Party Photo Sales

3 . Sibling success Twins Madeleine and Dylan Roe at Whitburn CofE Academy with their results. | Whitburn CofE Academy. Photo Sales