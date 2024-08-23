Here are 23 photos of pupils across South Tyneside celebrating their GCSE results

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 06:00 BST

Year 11 pupils across South Tyneside have been celebrating their GCSE results.

Yesterday (Thursday, August 22) marked this year’s GCSE results day as pupils in the borough celebrated their achievements.

School staff and pupils across South Tyneside have worked tirelessly over the last school year to ensure that they can achieve the grades that they wanted.

Speaking on results day, Councillor Liz McHugh, Lead Member for Children and Families Social Care & Education and Skills at South Tyneside Council, has praised pupils across the borough for their efforts.

Cllr McHugh commented: "Well done to our young people who are to be commended for these results.

Click here to get the Gazette’s headlines delivered to your inbox with our free email newsletters

"Behind every young person's success are the efforts of their parents and carers and, of course, our dedicated teaching and support staff.

“Everyone who touches the lives of our young people will have played a role in helping them achieve success but ultimately it is our young people today who must take the credit.

“Congratulations go to you all."

Take a look through our gallery of South Tyneside pupils celebrating their GCSE results.

Year 11 pupils across South Tyneside received their GCSE results on Thursday, August 22.

1. GCSE results day 2024

Year 11 pupils across South Tyneside received their GCSE results on Thursday, August 22. | Other 3rd Party/National World

Photo Sales
Jarrow School pupils Anissa Khalfa (left), Amelia Stark (middle) and Imogen Green with their GCSE results.

2. Happy faces

Jarrow School pupils Anissa Khalfa (left), Amelia Stark (middle) and Imogen Green with their GCSE results. | Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales
Twins Madeleine and Dylan Roe at Whitburn CofE Academy with their results.

3. Sibling success

Twins Madeleine and Dylan Roe at Whitburn CofE Academy with their results. | Whitburn CofE Academy.

Photo Sales
Pupils were very happy with their results at Hebburn Comprehensive School.

4. Good times

Pupils were very happy with their results at Hebburn Comprehensive School. | Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PeopleSouth TynesideSouth Tyneside CouncilCarersParents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.