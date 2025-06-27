Here are 23 pictures of life in South Tyneside in June 2025

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 27th Jun 2025, 16:51 BST

As June comes to an end, we look back at life in South Tyneside over the last month.

With temperatures hitting 30°C earlier in the month, it feels like summer finally arrived here in South Tyneside throughout June.

Many have been taken advantage of the warmer temperatures by heading along to the coast, visiting South Shields Market, and taking a walk through the Cleadon Hills.

Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport at your leisure and get the headlines delivered to your inbox - click here

Our photographer Stu Norton has been out and about capturing life in the borough throughout June 2025.

Take a look through the gallery below.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Our photographer Stu Norton has been out and about capturing life in South Tyneside throughout June.

1. Life in South Tyneside - June 2025

Our photographer Stu Norton has been out and about capturing life in South Tyneside throughout June. | National World

Photo Sales

2. Time for some bowls

National World

Photo Sales

3. Out for a walk in West Boldon

National World

Photo Sales

4. RNLI weather notice

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:South Tyneside
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice