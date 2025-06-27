Here are 23 pictures of life in South Tyneside in June 2025

With temperatures hitting 30°C earlier in the month, it feels like summer finally arrived here in South Tyneside throughout June.

Many have been taken advantage of the warmer temperatures by heading along to the coast, visiting South Shields Market, and taking a walk through the Cleadon Hills.

Our photographer Stu Norton has been out and about capturing life in the borough throughout June 2025.

Take a look through the gallery below.

1 . Life in South Tyneside - June 2025 Our photographer Stu Norton has been out and about capturing life in South Tyneside throughout June. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Out for a walk in West Boldon National World Photo Sales