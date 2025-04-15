Here are 25 pictures of Shields Gazette reader's pets during National Pet Month

April marks National Pet Month here in the UK so Shields Gazette readers have been sharing their furry (and not so furry) loved ones with us.

The month aims to promote responsible pet ownership, educating people on proper pet care, and highlighting the benefits of having pets.

From pugs to guinea pigs, we’ve seen a wide variety of pets on display here in South Tyneside.

We were inundated with responses via our Facebook page so we were not able to share them all.

Take a look through our gallery of South Tyneside’s pets.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.