Here are 25 pictures of Shields Gazette reader's pets during National Pet Month

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 15th Apr 2025, 11:05 BST

Readers have been sharing their pets during National Pet Month.

April marks National Pet Month here in the UK so Shields Gazette readers have been sharing their furry (and not so furry) loved ones with us.

The month aims to promote responsible pet ownership, educating people on proper pet care, and highlighting the benefits of having pets.

From pugs to guinea pigs, we’ve seen a wide variety of pets on display here in South Tyneside.

We were inundated with responses via our Facebook page so we were not able to share them all.

Take a look through our gallery of South Tyneside’s pets.

2. Reggie

Shaun Eden

3. Buster

Natalie Bailey

4. Hugo and Athena

Katie Smith-Jackson

