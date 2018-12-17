Here are the Christmas and New Year opening times and emergency numbers for South Tyneside Council offices

Residents across South Tyneside are being advised of closures to council buildings over the Christmas and New Year period.

South Shields Town Hall, South Tyneside Homes, Jarrow Town Hall, Ocean Road, PHAB Base, Hagan Hall and Clasper Court will close on Friday December 21 and re-open on Wednesday January 2.

Day centres, STANLEY day centres, children’s day centres, Simonside Outdoor Adventure and the Water Activity Centre will close at 4.30pm on Friday December 21 and re-open on Monday January 7.

Exceptions to this include The Word, National Centre for the Written Word, in South Shields which will close at 3pm on Christmas Eve.

The Word will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. The building will be open between 10am and 4pm between Thursday December 27 and Monday December 31 and will re-open as normal on Wednesday January 2.

Hebburn Central Library will close at 2.30pm on Monday December 24 and will be open between 10am and 4pm from December 27 to 29 and 9.30am to 2.30pm on Monday December 31.

It will re-open as normal on Wednesday January 2.

Cleadon Park Library will close at 3pm on Monday December 24 and will re-open on Wednesday January 2.

Among South Tyneside’s leisure facilities, Haven Point and Hebburn Central will only be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

For all other opening times and activity timetables visitwww.southtyneside.gov/leisure

Jarrow Community Pool, Temple Park Centre and Monkton Stadium will all close at 3pm on Christmas Eve and will re-open as normal on Wednesday January 2.

Emergency and essential services will be maintained over the festive period.

These include:

The Integrated Safeguarding Interventions and Let’s Talk teams on 0191 456 2093

South Tyneside Homes emergency repairs on 0300 123 6633

The Customer Contact Centre will close at 8pm on Christmas Eve and re-open at 8am on Thursday December 27.

It will be closed on January 1 and will re-open as normal on Wednesday January 2.

When the Customer Contact centre is closed, an emergency number is available 24/7 on (0191) 455 6111.