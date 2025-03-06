Here is another 35 photos of South Tyneside children taking part in World Book Day 2025

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 6th Mar 2025, 15:12 BST

The World Book Day celebrations are continuing across South Tyneside.

World Book Day 2025 (Thursday, March 6) has seen children across the borough getting dressed up as their favourite fictional and non-fictional characters.

We’ve seen costumes that range from the Mr Men/Little Miss series to Donald Trump.

We’ve been inundated with pictures so here is our second batch of pictures sent into the Shields Gazette Facebook group.

Take a look through as these fantastic World Book Day costumes.

Children across South Tyneside have been taking part in World Book Day 2025.

1. World Book Day 2025

Nine-month Kobie and three-year-old Lennon as Zog.

2. Zog

Nine-month Kobie and three-year-old Lennon as Zog. | Nicole Robertshaw

Six-year-old Shannon as Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

3. Belle from Beauty and the Beast

Six-year-old Shannon as Belle from Beauty and the Beast. | Stacey Lewis

Eight-year-old Caitlyn as Dorothy.

4. Wizard of Oz's Dorothy

Eight-year-old Caitlyn as Dorothy. | Nicole Davison

