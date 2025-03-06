World Book Day 2025 (Thursday, March 6) has seen children across the borough getting dressed up as their favourite fictional and non-fictional characters.
We’ve seen costumes that range from the Mr Men/Little Miss series to Donald Trump.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online today
We’ve been inundated with pictures so here is our second batch of pictures sent into the Shields Gazette Facebook group.
Take a look through as these fantastic World Book Day costumes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.