A brand new pub has opened in Jarrow town centre.

The Charles Palmer, on Grange Road, in Jarrow’s Viking Shopping Centre, has officially opened to members of the public on Monday, October 21.

The brand new pub is named after Charles Palmer, a shipbuilding giant who helped to shape the town of Jarrow into what it is today.

The new venue has a modern and comfortable aesthetic running throughout the premises while still incorporating the traditional charm that you’d expect from a British pub.

Customers have the option to choose from a wide range of beverages that include craft beers, wines and an extensive cocktail menu.

The Charles Palmer has multiple televisions spread throughout the venue, which will show both Sky Sports and TNT Sports - with a modern dartboard area as well.

Alison Eastley, the pub’s operator, has given the Shields Gazette an insight into what customers can expect from Jarrow’s newest pub.

She said: “If you’d seen this place a couple of weeks ago, you would never have expected it to have come on so far.

“It looks absolutely amazing and everything is such good quality. We’re so excited, we can’t wait to get open now and start serving customers.

“We’re going to bring some life back into Jarrow, it has been desperate for another bar to work in conjunction with all the others but we are going to give customers what they want.

“We’ve got a wide range of great products, there’s some great cocktails on the menu, we’ve got a dartboard, all the sports, entertainment lined up, and more.

“We’re here to be your local pub.”

The Charles Palmer will be operated by Amber Taverns, who also have two venues in South Shields - Hogarths, on Mile End Road, and Last Orders, on Stanley Street.

You can keep up to date with the pub by visiting: https://ambertaverns.co.uk/pub/the-charles-palmer/.