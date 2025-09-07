Here’s another 22 photos of runners taking on the 2025 Great North Run

There has been plenty of smiles and some fantastic costumes for the 2025 Great North Run.

The Great North Run once again brought thousands of runners to the North East on Sunday, September 7.

Whether they were trying to set a personal best or taking on the iconic half-marathon for a charity, the atmosphere was fantastic across the region.

Spanning 13.1 miles from the start, in Newcastle city centre, to the finish line along the South Shields coast, the world famous half-marathon never fails to bring out the crowds.

Check out the gallery of Great North Run runners below.

Thousands have taken on the 2025 Great North Run

1. Great North Run 2025

Thousands have taken on the 2025 Great North Run | Getty Images

2. The Red Arrows overhead

Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

3. Dressed to impress

North News & Pictures Ltd

4. Stopping the clock

Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

