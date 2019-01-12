High praise from readers for hard working NHS staff at South Tyneside District Hospital

Readers have praised South Tyneside’s hospital staff after health chiefs revealed they worked the busiest festive period on record.

Latest performance data published by NHS England showed South Tyneside and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trusts successfully treated the overwhelming majority of patients within four hours of arrival in emergency care, despite seeing an increase in overall attendances during the busy festive period.

In the three-week period covering Christmas and New Year, there was a 12% increase in ambulance arrivals at South Tyneside District Hospital in South Shields – averaging 45 a day.

Ken Bremner, chief executive of South Tyneside and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trusts, expressed his sincere thanks to staff.

He said: “As always, our teams have been fantastic, pulling out all the stops and working together to care for these very poorly patients and effectively manage the additional pressures that winter always brings for the NHS.

“I would like to thank all staff across South Tyneside and Sunderland for their efforts during what continues to be an exceptionally busy time for our services.”

Gazette readers have also taken to our Facebook site to show their appreciation.

Sonia Amess said: “Well done to everyone at STDH you do a fantastic job.”

Denise Buckingham added: “If it was not for the staff I would not be here today I’ve had three cardiac arrests and words can’t thank them enough.”

Marion Scott Butler sent: “Can’t fault the doctors, consultants, nurses and staff, well done everyone.”

Bridget Bravey said: “Could not fault every one of the staff we had to take my husband in last Friday night and was only in 24 hours but we’ll done all staff have sent thank you card and small chocolates in to and very grateful.”

Pam Gowens added: “They are an excellent team and long may we have them.”

Michelle Whale wrote: “ They do wonders, excellent.”

Susan Batson said: “Well done to all the staff at STDH. Your service is second to none.”