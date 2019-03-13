High winds to continue in South Shields today

Forecasters expected high winds throughout today in South Shields.

The Met Office is predicting the weather to be very windy with sunny spells and blustery showers, these mainly over western hills where wintry at times.

Showers and wind gradually easing during the afternoon, though remaining breezy.

The temperature will be warmer than Tuesday, but feeling chilly in the wind.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Tonight is expected to be dry and breezy at first with clear spells, but soon turning cloudy and windy with outbreaks of rain arriving by late evening, persisting through the night, heavy over western hills.

Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Tomorrow is expected to be a wet and windy start, but soon clearing to leave another breezy day with sunny spells and blustery showers, mainly over western hills.

Feeling less chilly than Wednesday.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.