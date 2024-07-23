'Highest quality' - volunteers praised as six South Tyneside parks get national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Tyneside is celebrating six parks retaining respected international quality awards placing them among the best green spaces in the country.

Jarrow’s West Park and Monkton Dene Park both secured the coveted Green Flag status again this year, alongside North and South Marine parks, Readhead Park and West Park in South Shields.

Green Flags are a celebration of parks and green spaces of the highest quality and are awarded by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy. Having a Green Flag flying overhead is a marker to the public that the park holds the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and offers excellent visitor facilities.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change, said: “It is wonderful to see these parks retaining the prestigious Green Flag Award this year.

“Green Flag awards are a sign of a well-managed, clean and safe park. They are much sought-after and are not given out lightly. It’s a fantastic achievement.

“We know how important our green spaces are for both residents and visitors alike. With the summer holidays about to begin and Love Parks Week approaching, we hope to see families out enjoying these award-winning green spaces.”

Keeping the Green Flag parks looking their best is a joint effort between South Tyneside Council and local ‘Friends of’ and community groups.

Councillor Paul Dean, Lead Member for Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities, said: “These highly respected awards are testament to all the hard work and dedication of all those who help to take care of these sites and maintain them to such a high standard so that residents and visitors can enjoy.

“A special thank you must go to the Friends of groups, volunteers and staff. They do so much all year round to ensure our parks remain beautiful, clean, safe and welcoming spaces for visitors to enjoy. National recognition is such an incredible achievement. Well done to all those involved.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Accreditation Manager, Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in these sites on achieving a Green Flag Award.

“These are vital green spaces for communities in South Tyneside to socialise, enjoy nature, for children to play safely and they provide important opportunities for park users to improve their physical and mental health.

“We know that staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that they maintain the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.

“It is important that our free to use spaces are maintained to the Green Flag Award standard, making them accessible for all members of the community while ensuring the environment is protected.”

Building stronger communities where people live happy healthy and fulfilled lives is one of the Council's key ambitions.

For further information about parks in South Tyneside visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/parks

