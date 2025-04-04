Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hilarious video of South Australia Police trying to recruit UK officers has attracted over 2.1 million views.

In a bid to attract experienced police officers from the United Kingdom (UK) and the Republic of Ireland, the South Australia Police (SAPOL) Commissioner has featured in a new campaign that’s making waves on social media – amassing over 2.1 million views across platforms.

SAPOL Commissioner, Grant Stevens, stars in the video where he personally invites experienced officers from across the UK to apply for SAPOL, while standing in front of a media wall that shows a police vehicle parked at an iconic South Australian beach.

Addressing the camera, he says: “We have a lot of competitive advantages, including a great salary and we’ll pay for the cost of a permanent Visa for you and your family.”

The video then zooms out to show the media wall fall backwards, revealing the Commissioner standing in the water at a picturesque South Australian beach, in his swimming shorts.

SAPOL is actively recruiting internationally, seeking to attract 200 experienced officers from the UK, Republic of Ireland, Canada and New Zealand.

A delegation of SAPOL officers will travel to London, Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow in April and May of this year, to host information sessions and meet with interested police officers face-to-face.

Chief Inspector Scott, a former UK recruit now leading the international recruitment drive, added: “Having made the move myself, I can personally attest to the incredible opportunities and lifestyle that South Australia offers.

“I am leading a team travelling across the UK this April and May to meet with English, Welsh, and Scottish police officers and deliver information sessions.

“I strongly encourage any officer considering the move to register for one of the sessions.”

The information sessions will provide UK police officers with everything they need to know about working at SAPOL, the benefits on offer, the application and migration process, and life in South Australia.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with SAPOL officers and ask questions and receive support with their application.

For more information click HERE.