Historic Jarrow building put up for sale for £400,000
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jarrow Civic Hall, on Ellison Street, has been brought to the property market for an asking price of £400,000.
The property listing highlights that it could be an opportunity to “refurbish, repurpose or develop” the historic South Tyneside building for any prospective buyer.
According to the listing, the site’s external car park is not included as part of the sale as it has been “earmarked for alternative use”.
The listing states: “Jarrow Civic Hall offers a rare opportunity to buy a site with character, scale, and strategic positioning.
“Whether you are a seasoned developer, investor, or community-driven entrepreneur, the possibilities are vast – from residential schemes to commercial ventures or cultural revival projects.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online here
”With vacant possession available upon completion, the canvas is yours to shape.”
You can view the full listing for Jarrow Civic Hall by visiting: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/prime-development-opportunity-in-the-heart-of-jarrow-for-sale.aspx.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.