Historic Jarrow building put up for sale for £400,000

A well known Jarrow building has been placed on the property market.

Jarrow Civic Hall, on Ellison Street, has been brought to the property market for an asking price of £400,000.

The property listing highlights that it could be an opportunity to “refurbish, repurpose or develop” the historic South Tyneside building for any prospective buyer.

According to the listing, the site’s external car park is not included as part of the sale as it has been “earmarked for alternative use”.

Jarrow Civic Hall has been placed on the property market for an asking price of £400,000. | Google Maps

The listing states: “Jarrow Civic Hall offers a rare opportunity to buy a site with character, scale, and strategic positioning.

“Whether you are a seasoned developer, investor, or community-driven entrepreneur, the possibilities are vast – from residential schemes to commercial ventures or cultural revival projects.

”With vacant possession available upon completion, the canvas is yours to shape.”

You can view the full listing for Jarrow Civic Hall by visiting: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/prime-development-opportunity-in-the-heart-of-jarrow-for-sale.aspx.

