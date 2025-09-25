St Mary's Inn is for sale with an asking price of £1.4m | Christie & Co

A historic coaching inn and hotel in rural Northumberland has been brought to market for £1.4m.

Christie & Co has been instructed to sell St Mary's Inn, which includes a contemporary bar and lounge area, a fine dining / private function room, a sports bar and a 60-cover restaurant which opens onto a south west-facing private dining terrace.

The inn also contains 11 guest bedrooms including suites and family rooms, all presented in a neutral style with marble bathrooms and walk-in shower cubicles. Formerly a small hospital, the property has been rejuvenated and redeveloped, with careful work undertaken by the current owners who are now selling to pursue other business interests.

The site is situated a few miles from Morpeth and close to the A1(M).

Mark Worley, director at Christie & Co, is handling the sale process and said: "This is a great opportunity for a hospitality operator to take the reins of what is a stunning building with huge potential. The surrounding catchment area is very affluent with some lovely houses, villages and towns all within easy reach.

“We would encourage interested parties to get in touch with us to arrange a viewing."